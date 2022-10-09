StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.2 %

WEC stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

