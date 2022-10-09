StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,275 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,543,000 after buying an additional 1,708,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after buying an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,512,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,180,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58.

