iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

