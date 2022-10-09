iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.3% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

