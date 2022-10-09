Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 42,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

