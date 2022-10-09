AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 611,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $93,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.47.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
