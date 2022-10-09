Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $95.62 and a one year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.