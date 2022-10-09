Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $150.29 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.75 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

