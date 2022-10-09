Country Club Bank GFN Has $560,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $64.29 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

