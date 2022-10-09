Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 1,510 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

