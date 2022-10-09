Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 441.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 140,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 114,825 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $24.68 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

