K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,070 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,434.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,833 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 122,304 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $7,844,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,912 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.85.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

