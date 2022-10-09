StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

