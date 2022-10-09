First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTEB opened at $48.68 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08.

