Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,385 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $23.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

