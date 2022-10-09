Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $188.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.94 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.