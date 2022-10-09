35,313 Shares in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFS opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

