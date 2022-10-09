StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 540 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 178,957 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after buying an additional 514,439 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,033,000 after buying an additional 824,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

