K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $300,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $110.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

