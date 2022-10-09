Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

IWO stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.22. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

