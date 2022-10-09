StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

