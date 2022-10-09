Advisor Resource Council Takes $1.44 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

