Advisor Resource Council Purchases 14,438 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 127.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 661,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,278,000 after buying an additional 247,163 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

