1,746 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.28. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

