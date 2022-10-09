Columbus Macro LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $127.45 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.