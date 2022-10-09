CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.20% of CyberArk Software worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,819 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $17,346,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $16,812,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 72.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 211,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 89,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day moving average is $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.57.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

