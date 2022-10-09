Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $392.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.59. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.47.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

