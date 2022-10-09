The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

