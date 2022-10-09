Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 55,604 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,604 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Okta worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.54.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $53.72 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

