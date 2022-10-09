Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 4,214 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.47.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

