Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $288.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.46.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

