Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.23% of Trane Technologies worth $71,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day moving average of $144.61. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

