Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.