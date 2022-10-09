CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

