Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 13,742 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,742 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.87.

SEA stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

