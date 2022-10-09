Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,251,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Yum China by 10,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 922,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

