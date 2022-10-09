First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.4% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,731,000 after acquiring an additional 161,446 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ED opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.37.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.