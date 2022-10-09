First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $401.21 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.71 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.89, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $444.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

