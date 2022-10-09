UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 782,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,498 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.0% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $402,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,744,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 109,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,164,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,061,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,049,970,000 after buying an additional 546,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $504.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

