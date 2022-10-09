First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

