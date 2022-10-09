K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 15,300 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

