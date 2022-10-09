ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 190 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

