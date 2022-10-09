Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 49,194 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $57,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $273.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.91. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.40.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

