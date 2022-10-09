Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.70

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.70 ($10.92) and traded as low as €9.12 ($9.31). Orange shares last traded at €9.12 ($9.31), with a volume of 7,600,828 shares changing hands.

Orange Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.70.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.