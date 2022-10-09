StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $45.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

