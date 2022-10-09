Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 505,690 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $268.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.26. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

