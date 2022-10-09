Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.53

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $10.08. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 424,207 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $667.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $132,605.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 369,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $101,000.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

