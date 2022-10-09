Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.36

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as low as $8.88. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 38,772 shares.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.
Insider Activity at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, Director Michael Larson purchased 5,000 shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at $80,861.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
