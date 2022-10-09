Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

