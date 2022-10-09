Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.94

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.94 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 46.71 ($0.56). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.53), with a volume of 418,449 shares trading hands.

Card Factory Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.91. The company has a market capitalization of £149.30 million and a P/E ratio of 622.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristian Lee sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.63), for a total value of £3,486.08 ($4,212.28).

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It also provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.

